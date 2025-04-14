Qatar Celebrates Another Motogp Success At Lusail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, expressed his delight at the successful hosting of the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2025.

Ducati's Marc Marquez capped off a thrilling weekend at Lusail with a Grand Prix victory, following his impressive performances in both the sprint and qualifying sessions. The event, held at the iconic Lusail International Circuit – a MotoGP fixture since 2004 – drew a total of 50,321 spectators over the weekend, including 22,565 fans on race day alone.

QMMF and LIC President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai

“As we conclude the MotoGP weekend at LIC, we are truly delighted to have hosted world-class motorsport action for fans in Qatar and the region. The success of this event further cements Qatar's position as a premier destination for international sporting competitions,” said Al Mannai.

“With the track brimming with action from feeder series to the main Grand Prix, hosting such events not only builds on Qatar's rich sporting legacy but also inspires future generations. Our goal is to continue establishing LIC as one of the world's most recognizable motorsports venues, and we look forward to welcoming more international events throughout the year.”

LIC CEO Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi

Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi, CEO of Lusail International Circuit, added:“We are immensely proud to have hosted another successful edition of MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. The level of competition we witnessed this weekend has been extraordinary, with some of the closest finishes in recent memory. Our state of the art facilities have once again provided the perfect stage for these incredible riders to showcase their talents. The enthusiasm from fans has been overwhelming, and we're delighted to have delivered an unforgettable experience both on and off the track.”