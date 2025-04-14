Wi-Fi Analytics Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025, With Cisco Systems, Skyfii, Purple Wi-Fi, Fortinet And Zebra Technologies

Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wi-fi analytics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $17.94 billion in 2024 to $22.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to proliferation of Wi-Fi enabled devices, increased internet usage, growing demand for location-based services, data security concerns, rising popularity of public Wi-Fi hotspots.

The wi-fi analytics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $61.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 6e Wi-Fi standard adoption, integration of Wi-Fi analytics with ai and machine learning, expansion of smart cities initiatives, enhanced Wi-Fi security measures, increased use of Wi-Fi in IoT devices.

Major trends in the forecast period include Wi-Fi 6 deployment and upgrades, cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics solutions, focus on user experience analytics, Wi-Fi analytics for retail and hospitality, Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) models.

The proliferation of Wi-Fi connections is playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market. Wi-Fi networks, shared by wireless routers across homes and businesses, are gaining widespread adoption as more individuals use laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

The surge in internet usage is anticipated to further propel the Wi-Fi analytics market. Internet usage, encompassing how individuals, organizations, or devices access and interact with the internet, is integral to the role of Wi-Fi analytics. This technology provides insights into user interactions with Wi-Fi networks, aiding businesses and organizations in optimizing network performance, enhancing user experiences, and making data-driven decisions based on user behavior.

A key trend in the Wi-Fi analytics industry is technological advancement, with rapid breakthroughs and improvements in Wi-Fi standards leading to the creation of dense platforms with numerous concurrently connecting systems and IoT connections. For example, in April 2023, Intel Corporation launched the Intel Connectivity Analytics program, utilizing AI technology to provide insights into wireless network performance and operations. The program includes a software development kit (SDK) that offers in-depth insights into wireless traffic generated by Intel-based Wi-Fi 6 chipsets, aiming to enhance users' wireless experience through network-level information, performance optimization, security threat detection, and issue resolution.

Major companies in the Wi-Fi analytics market are attracting investments to enhance their network intelligence capabilities, aimed at improving customer experience, optimizing network performance, and providing more in-depth insights into user behavior and traffic patterns. This collaboration will integrate Aprecomm's advanced technology into ACT's Wi-Fi product strategy, offering real-time insights into network performance and facilitating quick resolutions for last-mile connectivity challenges. For example, in May 2024, ACT Fibernet Ltd, an Indian company, invested in Aprecomm Private Ltd, also based in India, to enhance ACT's Wi-Fi offerings by incorporating Aprecomm's sophisticated network intelligence solutions. Aprecomm specializes in AI-driven solutions that monitor and resolve network issues, placing it firmly within the domain of Wi-Fi analytics.

Major companies operating in the Wi-Fi analytics market include Cisco Systems Inc., Skyfii Limited, Purple Wi-Fi Limited, Fortinet Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Hughes Network Systems LLC, GoZone WiFi LLC, Aptilo Networks AB, Bloom Intelligence LLC, Cloud4Wi Inc., Retailnext Inc., CommScope Holding Company Inc., Soft Emirates, WeFi, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, SpotOn, Aislelabs Inc., MetTel Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Yelp Wi-Fi Inc., Navenio Inc., Huq Industries Limited, Briteyellow Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise company LP, Zimperium Inc., Ruckus Networks a Broadcom company, Eleven Software, Flame Analytics Inc., Guest Networks, WhoFi Networks Inc., Presence Aware Technologies, Intelligent Automation Inc.

This report focuses on wi-fi analytics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



