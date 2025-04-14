Myndspan Appoints Holmusk Founder And CEO Nawal Roy As Strategic Advisor

Following momentum from its Crowdcube campaign and investment from EMOTIV, MYndspan is deepening its commitment to evidence-based brain health

LONDON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MYndspan , the first company to offer clinical-grade MEG brain scanning to consumers, today announced the appointment of Nawal Roy, Founder and CEO of Holmusk , as a strategic advisor. Roy's expertise in behavioral health data science and real-world evidence will help accelerate MYndspan's mission to make measurable brain health accessible to all.

This appointment follows the launch of MYndspan's equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube and a strategic investment from global neurotech leader EMOTIV, underscoring MYndspan's commitment to building a consumer-accessible ecosystem for personalized, evidence-based brain health.

Powering Precision Brain Health with the Gold Standard in Behavioral Data

Roy is the architect behind NeuroBlu, Holmusk's real-world data platform and the world's largest behavioral health database, housing longitudinal data from over 35 million patients across 30+ health systems. His work has been instrumental in transforming mental health care from subjective assessment to data-driven science.

"MYndspan is building what brain health has long needed: a science-backed, user-accessible way to measure and monitor how our brains are functioning," said Roy. "Their use of MEG aligns with Holmusk's goal to apply real-world data and objective metrics to improve mental health outcomes."

Building the Future of Brain Health on a Foundation of Data

MYndspan leverages Magnetoencephalography (MEG), the most precise, real-time, non-invasive technology for measuring brain function, to create novel biomarkers such as Functional Brain Age and the Brain Stability Index. Roy's appointment will support the company's efforts to:



Validate and expand biomarker models using real-world evidence

Enable longitudinal tracking for prevention and early intervention Unlock new clinical research and data licensing opportunities

"We're bringing together leaders across neuroscience, technology, and behavioral health to build a smarter brain care model," said Caitlin Baltzer, Co-Founder and CEO of MYndspan. "Nawal's strategic insight will be instrumental in scaling our evidence-based approach to millions of people."

Positioned to Lead in a $100B+ Market Opportunity

Roy's appointment comes as MYndspan prepares to open its flagship London brain health center and expands its commercial partnerships with global leaders including MEGIN, BIOS Health, IMEDCO, and EMOTIV. Together, these partnerships are establishing MYndspan as a hub of precision brain health.

With neurological disorders now the world's leading cause of disability, and research showing up to 45% of dementia cases are preventable with early detection, the need for proactive brain health solutions has never been more urgent.

About MYndspan

MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health and is the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology directly to the consumer. MEG is typically only accessible in research and specialist clinical settings and is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning.

MYndspan's brain health assessment technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies, and its goal is to become a necessary preventive health measure to support better brain health for all-including the early detection of neurodegenerative conditions and functional abnormalities from invisible traumatic brain injuries and disorders such as depression and PTSD.

Website:

