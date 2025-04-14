403
China Pres. Begins Visit To Vietnam To Bolster Regional Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (KUNA) -- President of China Xi Jinping began a two-day State visit to Vietnam on Monday on an invitation by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and President Luong Cuong.
Highlighting the visit, the national radio broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV) said this was the Chinese top leader's first overseas visit in 2025, his fourth visit to Vietnam, and the second within his current term.
It demonstrated the high regard that China placed on strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, added VOV.
The trip takes place when both nations are celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties, the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange this year, and less than a year after the State visit to China by Secretary General Lam.
This visit President Xi Jinping is an important foreign political event of the two Parties and two countries, with strategic significance and long-term impact on the development of Vietnam-China relations as the two countries are entering a new era of development.
The two sides are expected to sign 40 agreements on various fields.
The Chinese President is on a regional tour that would also see him go to Malaysia and Cambodia on April 14 and 18 respectively with the aim of deepening regional ties in light of the recent economic tension with the US, which saw Washington increasing tariffs by 145 percent on Chinese imports and 46 percent on imports from Vietnam. (end)
aab
