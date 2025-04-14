Ethiopia To Host The Largest Tech Event In East Africa Ethiopian Tech Expo (ETEX 2025)

A press conference was held at the INSA and EAII Head Office on 26th March to officially launch ETEX 2025. Pictured from left to right: H.E. Dr. Worku Gachena(PhD), Director General of EAII; H.E. Tigist Hamid, Director General of INSA; and Ankit Shukla, MD of QNA

The event, scheduled for May 16-18, 2025, at the Addis International Convention Center, will be organized and managed by QNA.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Information Network Security Administration (INSA) and the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII), in collaboration with key government and industry stakeholders, have announced the Ethiopian Tech Expo 2025 - ETEX 2025. The event, scheduled for May 16-18, 2025, at the Addis International Convention Center, will be organized and managed by QNA.His Excellency Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to its digital transformation, stating,“We have made significant strides as a nation since beginning our digital transformation journey. Digital Ethiopia 2025 empowers us to thrive in the digital economy, necessitatingsupport for innovators and the creation of digital enablers.” He encouraged global innovators and investors to attend ETEX 2025 to explore opportunities within Ethiopia's tech ecosystem.With the UAE Cyber Security Council on board as Co-Host Partner - ETEX 2025 will showcase Ethiopia's advancements in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech, smart cities, and tech startups, aligned with the Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy and the African Union's Agenda 2063. It will position Ethiopia as a leading technology hub in Africa.As H.E. Dr. Worku Gachena (PHD), Director General of the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII), stated,“ETEX 2025 will showcase Ethiopia's tech-driven transformation, highlighting advancements in AI, cybersecurity, smart cities, and innovation. This expo will encourage global collaboration and cooperation, positioning Ethiopia as a leader in Africa's digital future. Initiatives like the 5 Million Ethiopian Coder Initiative play a crucial role in this vision, equipping millions with digital skills and driving capacity building for young talent and skill upscaling across Ethiopia and Africa at large.”The event is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees, including global tech leaders, policymakers, industry pioneers, and startups. Attendees will engage in discussions on digital opportunities with keynote speeches, panel discussions, and exhibitions from Ethiopian and international tech firms. H.E. Tigist Hamid, Director General at Information Network Security Administration (INSA), emphasized:“We are proud to host ETEX 2025, an essential event that fosters innovation and accelerates digital transformation in line with Ethiopia's vision. The expo will serve as a catalyst for growth, promoting Ethiopia's digital capabilities and attracting international partnerships to strengthen the nation's tech ecosystem. Ethiopia is actively working to build and manage large-scale national foundational infrastructure, including a national communication platform and other critical digital frameworks. Additionally, we are investing in capacity building, launching training programs from teenagers to PhD levels to equip the next generation with the skills needed to drive Ethiopia's digital future.”A key highlight will be the focus on regional cooperation, inviting neighbouring African countries to enhance knowledge-sharing and digital development. Ethiopia's infrastructure and policy reforms will attract foreign investments and global partnerships. Ankit Shukla, Managing Director of QNA, shared:“We are excited to organize and manage ETEX 2025, a transformative event for Ethiopia and the entire African tech ecosystem.Our goal is to create a collaborative environment where innovation thrives, paving the way for global partnerships and showcasing Ethiopia's potential in driving digital change across the continent.”For more details on ETEX 2025, visit ETEX 2025 - Ethiopia's Largest Tech Event | Innovation

