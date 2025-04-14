Create Jeopardy Games In Minutes Using AI With Factile's Autogen

Factile's AutoGen

Interface of Factile's AutoGen.

Factile game in classic Jeopardy mode with Buzzer.

Factile's new feature,“AutoGen" allows users to save time and effort by generating questions and answers for their Jeopardy games using AI.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Factile, the leading Jeopardy game maker with over 2 million pre-made Jeopardy templates and millions of active users, has announced the launch of its innovative AI feature, AutoGen. This exciting new feature allows users to create custom Jeopardy games automatically, making the process much faster.

How Does AutoGen Work?

With AutoGen, Factile takes the effort out of creating Jeopardy games. Users simply need to choose their desired topic and the number of questions they want. Teachers can even select the grade level while generating Jeopardy games for their classroom. AutoGen will then use generative artificial intelligence to generate a set of questions and answers that users can choose from and add to the Jeopardy game board. This eliminates the need for manual research and question writing, allowing users to focus on the fun of playing the game.

Who can use AutoGen?

Factile's AutoGen caters to a wide range of users. Whether you're a Jeopardy enthusiast looking to create a personalized game night experience, a teacher seeking to create engaging quizzes for your students, or a trivia lover wanting to test your knowledge on a specific topic, AutoGen provides a convenient and effective solution.

AutoGen Pricing

AutoGen's pricing is $5 for 15,000 tokens. 1000 tokens can generate between 30-50 questions. Users can even subscribe to one of the pro subscriptions, which start from $5/month. Currently, as a welcome offer for a limited time, users' accounts are being credited with 1,000 free tokens on purchasing one of the paid subscriptions.

Factile is More Than Just AutoGen

Factile is designed to deliver an authentic Jeopardy! game show experience to its users. In addition to AutoGen, the platform has many additional features that enhance the experience.

Some additional features include:

- Buzzer Mode: The Buzzer Mode allows users to“buzz” into a game from a mobile device or computer.

- Six Ways to Play a Game: A Factile game can be played in six different formats which are; Factile (classic Jeopardy), Choice, Memory, Flashcards, Interactive Choice, and Quiz Bowl mode.

- Question Bank: Question Banks allows users to create a“bank” of questions that can be randomly assigned to tiles within a game. Users can create a bank with up to 300 questions organized into 30 categories.

- Multi-Member Teams: With Multi-Member Team mode, a game can be played between teams composed of multiple members. Each team can have as many team members as desired. Teammates can even chat with each other through text.

These are a few features that allow Factile to provide a genuine Jeopardy! game show experience.

To learn more about Factile's AutoGen and other features, visit: Factile features

