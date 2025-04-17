Egypt Launches First National PR Association

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's public relations industry has taken a historic leap forward with the official launch of the country's first national public relations association, announced during the closing session of the Narrative PR Summit 2025. The milestone not only establishes a unified body to represent Egypt's PR professionals but also marks Egypt as the first country in North Africa to join the prestigious Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

The announcement was made by Lamia Kamel, Founder of the Narrative Summit and Managing Director of CC Plus, a leading integrated communications and PR agency. Kamel described the move as a transformative step toward building a globally connected and locally empowered PR community that plays a vital role in Egypt's economic, social, and cultural development.

“Egypt is now the first country in North Africa to join this global body-an achievement that gives the public relations community here a platform to grow, train, and contribute to shaping the country's narrative,” said Kamel.“One of the greatest legacies of the Narrative Summit is the belief that everyone is a storyteller-and now, we have the opportunity to build an army of storytellers who can share the story of modern Egypt with the world.”

The launch ceremony took place during the ninth edition of the Narrative PR Summit, held at Somabay on Egypt's Red Sea coast under the patronage and in the presence of the Ministers of Planning and Economic Development, International Cooperation, Investment, Youth and Sports, and Tourism, along with the Governor of the Red Sea. With the theme“Egypt Reset,” the summit brought together prominent government officials, industry experts, and local and international business leaders to explore how communication can drive national transformation.

In a symbolic and highly anticipated moment, Stephen Shepperson-Smith, board member of the Global Alliance, presented Lamia Kamel with Egypt's official membership certificate during the summit's closing session. Also in attendance were Global Alliance President and CEO Professor Justin Green, board member Irene Lungu Chipili, and leading voices from Egypt's PR landscape.

The new national association brings together five of Egypt's top PR firms under one board, forming a collaborative platform that will work to elevate industry standards, provide professional development opportunities, and foster innovation in communications. The founding board members include:



Lamia Kamel, Managing Director of CC Plus

Dr. Halim Abou Seif, CEO of Rada PR

Mai Abaza, CEO of Publicist Inc.

Mohamed Abdelkader, CEO of Influence Communications Rania Azab, CEO of 4PR Group

This unified body is set to play a central role in driving initiatives aimed at promoting Egypt's image locally and internationally, supporting youth engagement through training and mentorship programs, and highlighting the importance of strategic communications in shaping public perception and policy.

According to Kamel, the association will also act as a forum for knowledge sharing, research, and innovation, offering practitioners access to global best practices through its new partnership with the Global Alliance-an international federation of major PR and communication management associations.

“The creation of this association is about more than recognition-it's about building something that lasts,” said Dr. Halim Abou Seif, a founding board member.“We are committed to nurturing the next generation of communicators who understand the critical role our industry plays in national development and global engagement.”

The announcement was met with strong support from attendees of the summit, who hailed it as a long-overdue step toward institutionalizing public relations in Egypt and ensuring that the country's narrative is shaped by professionals with a deep understanding of its history, culture, and aspirations.

A press conference is expected to be held in the coming weeks to unveil the association's detailed roadmap, including membership criteria, upcoming training programs, and regional engagement strategies.

With this bold step, Egypt not only strengthens its presence in the global communications landscape but also empowers its PR professionals to play a leading role in telling the country's evolving story-one rooted in resilience, transformation, and vision for the future.