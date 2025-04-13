Former Gucci Executive Nadina Tyropolis Launches The Alignment Codetm

Nadina Tyropolis, Life Strategy Coach - ICF PCC

After 15 years at Gucci, Adidas & Sephora, Nadina Tyropolis unveils a transformative framework for clarity, purpose & lasting impact.

- Nadina Tyropolis, Life Strategy CoachNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Former Gucci executive Nadina Tyropolis, CEO and founder of Dara Impact, announces the launch of The Alignment CodeTM, a groundbreaking coaching framework designed to help high achievers bridge the gap between professional success and personal fulfillment."True transformation starts at the core," Nadina explains. "You can chase all the external success in the world, but if it doesn't align with who you really are, it will never be enough. The Alignment CodeTM is designed to help leaders not just achieve-but thrive in a way that feels deeply fulfilling. It's not about needing a new plan. You need a new perspective."After a 15-year career leading global teams at Gucci, Sephora, Adidas, and Emaar Hospitality, Nadina recognised a deep disconnect among ambitious professionals: the relentless pursuit of external success often leads to burnout, emptiness, and a loss of identity.But for Nadina, this realisation wasn't just professional-it was deeply personal. She didn't just study transformation; she lived it.For years, she thrived in the fast-paced world of luxury, fashion, and hospitality, taking on multiple leadership roles across seven countries. She mastered high-performance leadership, but beneath the polished exterior, she felt a growing disconnect.And it was in her second burnout that she could not just power through it again. Because despite having it all on paper, inside, she felt lost. The version of success she had built wasn't truly hers.So for more than 10 years, Nadina rebuilt her life from the inside out, immersing herself in deep inner work, solo traveling the world, working with therapists, mentors, and spiritual guides, and challenging the outdated beliefs that had shaped her definition of success. From silent retreats to Muay Thai training in Thailand, from corporate galas to solitary treks in the Andes, she sought transformation in the contrast between solitude and connection, structure and flow, discipline and surrender.Through this journey, she didn't just find herself-she built a framework that is now transforming others.Introducing The Alignment CodeTM: A Roadmap for Reinvention.The Alignment CodeTM is a four-pillar framework that helps high achievers break free from societal expectations, reconnect with their core values, and design a life that feels as good as it looks-while making bold, fearless choices along the way.- Alignment & Clarity – Uncover core values, eliminate limiting beliefs, and gain deep self-awareness.- Breakthrough & Expansion – Move beyond resistance, self-doubt, and old narratives holding you back.- Strategic Action & Momentum – Build a roadmap for aligned success and take bold, meaningful action.- Impact & Leadership – Step into authentic leadership and create a legacy of purpose and fulfilment.Through personalised coaching, immersive workshops, and executive retreats, Nadina helps high achievers rewrite the rules of success, shedding outdated conditioning and rebuilding their careers and lives from a place of alignment.To learn more about The Alignment CodeTM or explore coaching opportunities with Nadina Tyropolis, visit or contact ....About Nadina TyropolisNadina Tyropolis is an ICF PCC-certified Life Strategy Coach, founder of Dara Impact, and creator of The Alignment CodeTM. A former Gucci, adidas, and Sephora executive, she spent 15 years leading high-stakes strategies for billion-dollar brands across seven countries-until she walked away to build a career on her own terms.For over a decade, Nadina immersed herself in deep inner work, solo traveled the world, worked with top mentors, therapists, and spiritual guides, and dismantled the outdated beliefs that had once defined her success. Now, she helps high achievers break free from societal conditioning, redefine success, and step into leadership that is both powerful and deeply fulfilling. Her coaching isn't about surface-level strategies-it's a radical transformation that reshapes the way people lead, live, and create impact.Media Contact:Email: ...Website:Mobile: +34 662 658 050

