Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' Unit To Head To Georgia For Next Schedule

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 26 (IANS) The unit of director Boyapati Srinu's upcoming action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' is to head to Georgia for its next shooting schedule, sources close to the unit have now revealed.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is on a roll delivering back to back blockbusters, is next working with director Boyapati Srinu, who has an equally impressive record when it comes to delivering commercial entertainers. The two are collaborating for the fourth time in 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam'.

Sources close to the unit say that the makers of the film are intent on taking the action and intensity levels in the sequel to a point where it would exceed the impressive action sequences that audiences witnessed in their previous blockbuster, 'Akhanda'.

The unit is working tirelessly towards achieving this goal and as a part of the efforts being made to achieve it, the unit intends to next shootin Georgia.

Sources say that director Boyapati Srinu is currently in Georgia scouting for locations there. The sources point out that key scenes involving Balakrishna and other prominent cast members will be shot in these locations. These scenes, the crew hopes, will be a visual treat for audiences. Meanwhile, a small team of the film, which is on a recce with the director, celebrated his birthday in Geogia on Friday.

Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner 14 Reels Plus, the film is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

Samyukta will be seen as the female lead in this sequel, which is being made on a huge scale with a high budget. Music sensation S Thaman is providing the music, while experienced technicians like cinematographer C Ramprasad, editor Tammiraju, and art director AS Prakash are working on the production.

Akhanda 2 is set to have a grand release across India. The film is scheduled to hit screens on September 25, 2025, during the Dussehra festival.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Samyukta, the film will also feature Aadi Pinisetty in a pivotal role.