Canadian Prime Minister Condemns Israeli Occupation Blockade Of Food Supplies To Gaza

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the Israeli occupation's blockade of food supplies to Gaza Strip, calling on it to allow the World Food Programme (WFP) to resume operations in the besieged enclave on the strip.

In a post on X, Carney stated that food should never be used as a weapon, highlighting the United Nations World Food Programme's announcement that its food stocks in Gaza have run out due to the Israeli blockade.

He stressed that Palestinian civilians should not bear the consequences of Israeli actions and emphasized the urgent need for the WFP to resume its life-saving operations.

The World Food Programme earlier announced that it had delivered its final remaining supplies to the community kitchens providing hot meals in Gaza. It warned that these facilities would soon run out of food, especially as no humanitarian or commercial supplies have entered the territory for more than seven weeks, with all key border crossings remaining closed - marking the longest closure Gaza has ever endured.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Government Media Office stated yesterday that famine has become a harsh reality in the territory, home to 2.3 million people.

Since the collapse of the ceasefire on March 18, the Israeli occupation's ongoing assault on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,900 Palestinians and displacement of hundreds of thousands.