Swiss Ngos Abroad To Receive 10% Less Federal Funding

In 2025 and 2026, Swiss NGOs will have 10% less federal funding available for international cooperation than in the previous two-year period. Switzerland will provide contributions totalling CHF235 million ($284 million). This content was published on April 25, 2025 - 13:55

The money will flow from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) to 11 major Swiss aid organisations, eight alliances – including the association of cantonal federations – and three umbrella organisations, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Swiss NGOs contribute to the realisation of Swiss goals in international cooperation and sustainable development, it said.

The SDC's cooperation with Swiss NGOs is part of the international cooperation strategy. Parliament cancelled CHF110 million for international cooperation in the 2025 budget and a further CHF321 million in the financial plan for the years 2026 to 2028. The core contributions to Swiss NGOs were therefore reduced by around 10.5% for the current period.

