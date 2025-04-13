Cultural Institutions, Heritage Sites Damaged In Sumy Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Cultural institutions and heritage sites in Sumy have sustained damage as a result of the Russian missile strike.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine said this in a statement , according to Ukrinform.

"On Palm Sunday -- a day of life and renewal -- the Russian Federation launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy, taking the lives of civilians," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the missile strike damaged several cultural heritage sites and institutions, including Nikanor Onatsky Regional Art Museum, Regional Museum of Local Lore, Regional Academic Theater for Children and Youth, National Academic Drama and Musical Comedy Theater, Regional Scientific and Methodological Center for Culture and Arts, Regional Philharmonic Hall, Regional Children's Library, and the workshop of the regional branch of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine

"This brutal act of terror reveals the true nature of the aggressor -- one that recognizes no moral boundaries. A day meant to symbolize peace and blessing has become one of mourning and unspeakable sorrow," the ministry said.

Death toll from Russian attack on Sumy rises to 34

Olena Kohut, a faculty member of the Sumy Professional College of Arts and Culture, soloist-instrumentalist, concertmaster of the Sumy Regional Philharmonic, and orchestra artist of the National Academic Drama and Musical Comedy Theater, was killed in the attack.

"The people of Ukraine are paying a horrifying price every day, and the international community must not remain indifferent in the face of yet another blow to humanity and to the democratic values at the core of the civilized world," the ministry said, adding: "We bow our heads in memory of the innocently killed."

On April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles.

The strike also destroyed buildings belonging to Sumy State University. Additionally, the Human Rights Protection Center -- the regional office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights -- was completely destroyed by the missile strike.

Photo credit: Suspilne Sumy