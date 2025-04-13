Trump's Strategic Surprise: Is Iran Being Forced Into Talks?

MENAFN - Jordan Times) In a bold and unexpected move, US President Donald Trump stunned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by disclosing the existence of direct talks with Iran in Oman. At a moment when Netanyahu was advocating for swift military escalation with no room for diplomacy, Trump shifted course, placing the option of a rapid deal with Tehran squarely on the table after weeks of military buildup and public threats.

Netanyahu aligned with the U. position, insisting that any negotiations must extract major Iranian concessions, comparable to Libya's surrender of its nuclear programme under international inspection. Yet, he reiterated his belief that military action remains the most likely path, convinced that Tehran is unlikely to offer genuine compromises.

To understand why Iran might now reconsider its position, one must read the regional map closely. Recent events have severely altered the landscape in which Iran operates. The killing of Qassem Soleimani, the mysterious death of President Ebrahim Raisi, and a wave of strategic realignments across the region have pushed Tehran into a corner where negotiation may now appear as the only viable escape.

Why should Iran take the latest US military posture seriously? Because it comes after a long campaign to methodically dismantle Iran's regional power projection. The“Unity of Fronts” doctrine, which once allowed Iran to spread influence across multiple conflict zones, is being rolled back, arena by arena.

In Gaza, both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been weakened. In the West Bank, clandestine networks are being dismantled. Hizbollah, Tehran's flagship proxy in Lebanon, faces growing constraints. Even the Syrian regime, Iran's longtime ally, is has been eroded. Together, these developments signal that for the first time in years, direct action against Iran itself is not only conceivable, it is strategically feasible.

Only two remaining fronts offer Iran tactical depth: Iraq and Yemen. Yet both are now under direct US pressure. Washington is moving aggressively to neutralise the Houthis in Yemen, while in Iraq, Iranian-backed factions face intensifying threats amid reports that Tehran has transferred strategic weapons there in anticipation of potential conflict.

Although Iran long resisted negotiating with the Trump administration, and officials including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued contradictory messages, that resistance appears to be fading. Signals now suggest that talks, whether direct or indirect, are taking place, and they are increasingly framed around Trump's terms.

Inside Iran, many now recognise that time is no longer on their side. The regional equation has turned against the hardline camp, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which had built its domestic power on regional expansion. But recent defeats have left the IRGC politically exposed. The US strategy of applying pressure has succeeded in shifting the crisis inward, creating deep economic, social, and political crisis. The only way forward may require not just policy shifts, but fundamental changes in rhetoric, leadership, and strategy.

The military option remains very much alive-especially if the U.S. aims to target the hardline faction directly, to weaken or eliminate it, and impose change in Tehran through force rather than diplomacy. The unprecedented U.S. military presence in the region is not symbolic; it's a tangible threat. Trump's invitations to negotiate have not come through quiet backchannels, but through explicit warnings delivered under the shadow of warships and airpower.

This is why these negotiations, if they proceed, must be understood as more than just diplomacy. They represent a last opportunity, a turning point. Most crucially, they are negotiations over the future of Iran itself.