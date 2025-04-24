Newcastle Manager Eddie Howe Returns To Duty Following Hospitalisation

MENAFN - IANS) Newcastle, April 24 (IANS) Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has returned to duties after being hospitalised with pneumonia, the Premier League club announced on social media.

The Magpies' head coach was admitted to the hospital late on April 12 evening, having felt unwell for a number of days, and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's Training Centre. Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery. We thank supporters for their warm wishes," Newcastle wrote on X Thursday.

Howe missed three games, including big wins over Manchester United and Crystal Palace, as the club looks to return to the UEFA Champions League next season. Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones took charge of the team in Howe's absence in the games against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Howe has become one of the most loved managers in the league after leading Newcastle United to the 2025 Carabao Cup title and the Toons remain in a prime position for securing UEFA Champions League qualification spots in fourth position with just a one point gap to third-placed Manchester City.

After being hospitalised, Howe relayed a message to the supporters, via the Newcastle United website, thanking them for their warm wishes.

"A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.

"I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving, and after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible," he had said.

In their upcoming Premier League fixture, Newcastle will host Ipswich Town at St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon.