Robert Payne Becomes Chief Technology Officer At Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) is proud to announce the promotion of Robert Payne to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), marking a significant milestone in a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years in the technology field.

Payne has served as PACU's Senior Vice President of Information Technology for over a decade, leading with a vision to ensure that technology functions and works smarter to make financial services easier, safer and more seamless for members and employees alike.

Robert Payne becomes Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's Chief Technology Officer.

Continue Reading

"Technology should feel effortless for the people who rely on it, our members and employees," Payne said. "In my new role, I look forward to building on that foundation and driving strategic technology decisions that add real, measurable value."

Payne holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Security (now called Cybersecurity) from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky., and is certified in ISO/IEC 20000 , the international standard for IT service management. His approach to leadership blends technical expertise with a deep understanding of how technology shapes member experiences and internal operations.

As CTO, Payne will align PACU's technology infrastructure with its long-term strategic goals. His priorities include:



Fortifying cybersecurity, recognizing that trust is the foundation of all member relationships.

Enhancing digital experiences to ensure members can bank anytime, anywhere seamlessly.

Investing in automation and AI to increase operational efficiency and allow staff to focus more on members' financial well-being. Ensuring resilience and scalability to support PACU's continued growth.

"Robert has a clear vision for how technology can enable innovation and preserve the human connections that make our credit union so unique," said PACU's President & CEO, Dion Williams . "His leadership has been instrumental in building a technology strategy that puts our members first and empowers our employees to serve with confidence and ease. As CTO, he will continue to guide us toward a more secure, efficient and people-focused future."

While artificial intelligence and automation are key areas of interest, Payne emphasizes that technology at PACU will always serve people, not replace them. "No technology can replicate the relationships, trust and sense of belonging that define who we are," he said. "That's priceless, and it will always be our priority."

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED