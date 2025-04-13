Nearly 2,500 Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Gather In Geneva And Lausanne
In Geneva, nearly 2,000 demonstrators – 1,700 according to the police – responded to a call from the BDS Geneva movement (Boycott-Divestment-Sanctions against Israel until the end of apartheid and occupation in Palestine) for April 17. This date marks the international day of solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.
“These prisoners are deprived of their fundamental rights. The Israeli NGO B'Tselem reported in 2024 that they are victims of torture,” said a member of BDS, adding that“colonialism and ethnic cleansing are part of the project to erase the Palestinian people”.
And she denounced“Israel's terrible impunity, for which we are also responsible...after 18 months of atrocious crimes and 77 years of apartheid crimes.”
