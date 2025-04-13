Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Warns Of Catastrophe In Gaza, Demands Unrestricted Aid Access

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday participated in a high-level meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee in Antalya on Friday, as part of intensified diplomatic efforts to end the war on Gaza and revive prospects for a two-state solution.

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee includes the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine, in addition to the secretary generals of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting brought together representatives from Spain, Slovenia, Norway, the EU, the UK, France, Russia and China, as part of broader international engagement to address the ongoing crisis in the war-torn Strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

In his remarks, Safadi called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences from continued Israeli military operations and the ongoing blockade of aid. He also urged full implementation of the hostage exchange agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the US.

Reiterating Jordan's firm stance, Safadi rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, stressing that rendering Gaza uninhabitable would amount to a "grave violation of international law".

Following the Antalya talks, the committee issued a joint statement alongside officials from Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, China and Russia, expressing deep concern over the escalating conflict and calling for urgent international action.

“We are witnessing one of the most destructive phases of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades,” the statement said, citing the erosion of international law and the failure to advance a political solution.

The ministers also warned that the prolonged stalemate has fuelled extremism and violence, and stressed the urgent need to revive the peace process. They also urged immediate steps to restore momentum toward a two-state solution, supported by regional and international mediation.

Diplomatic efforts are expected to continue at the upcoming high-level conference on Palestine, set to be held in New York this June and co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France. The forum aims to mobilise international support to end the occupation and facilitate the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The ministers also condemned Israel's renewed attacks on Gaza, particularly the destruction of vital infrastructure and the mounting civilian death toll. They called for full implementation of the 19 January ceasefire agreement and a large-scale humanitarian response.

The statement also called for the reunification of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, under the Palestinian Authority, and urged sustained political and financial support to enable it to meet its responsibilities.

Rejecting any attempt to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the ministers condemned Israel's use of humanitarian aid as leverage. They called for unrestricted humanitarian access, the opening of Israeli crossings, and the establishment of air and sea corridors to facilitate urgent relief.

The committee also expressed strong support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stressing its irreplaceable role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.

The ministers also praised Egypt, Qatar and the US for their mediation efforts, and voiced support for Egypt's Gaza reconstruction initiative and an upcoming international donor conference in Cairo.

Additionally, the statement denounced continued Israeli settlement expansion, home demolitions, and land confiscation in the West Bank. It also underscored the importance of preserving the legal and historical status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites, reiterating the Hashemite Custodianship as vital to safeguarding the city's Islamic and Christian heritage.

On the sidelines of the Antalya meeting, Safadi held bilateral talks with several counterparts and participated in a panel discussion moderated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. He reiterated Jordan's call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed the urgent need to facilitate humanitarian access across all areas of Gaza.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's opposition to forced displacement and underscored the need to preserve Jerusalem's Arab, Islamic and Christian identity, a top priority for His Majesty King Abdullah, custodian of the city's holy sites.