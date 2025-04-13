Interesting Panama Facts About The San Miguelito Cable Cars Revealed

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The long-awaited San Miguelito cable car will soon be a reality. On April 1st, the Ministry of the Presidency announced through its X account that construction will soon begin on this ambitious urban mobility project, which seeks to transform the way thousands of people get around in this part of the country. With a total length of 6.6 kilometers, the system will have six stations, distributed between the districts of Panama City (two stations) and San Miguelito (four stations). It will also be directly integrated with Line 2 of the Panama Metro, facilitating connections for residents to other key points in the city.

The cable car's capacity will be 3,600 passengers per hour, which will significantly contribute to reducing travel times and easing traffic congestion in one of the country's most populated areas. Beyond improving mobility, the project also represents an important source of employment during its construction and operation, which will benefit hundreds of families in the region. This urban mobility project joins other projects underway, such as the Panama West Metro Line and the development of the Panama-David train.