Interesting Panama Facts About The San Miguelito Cable Cars Revealed -
The cable car's capacity will be 3,600 passengers per hour, which will significantly contribute to reducing travel times and easing traffic congestion in one of the country's most populated areas. Beyond improving mobility, the project also represents an important source of employment during its construction and operation, which will benefit hundreds of families in the region. This urban mobility project joins other projects underway, such as the Panama West Metro Line and the development of the Panama-David train.
