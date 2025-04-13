403
Antalya Diplomacy Forum Discusses Critical Raw Materials
(MENAFN) The panel discussion titled "Critical Raw Materials in the Age of Competition" was convened on Saturday during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
The session explored the geopolitical, economic, and strategic relevance of underground assets, particularly their influence on the international power struggle and their role in the ongoing shift toward sustainable energy sources.
Chaired by TRT World anchor Isobel Ewing, the dialogue brought together prominent figures, including Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto, Botswana’s Minister of International Relations Phenyo Butale, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ayse Berris Ekinci.
Minister Pinto spoke on Venezuela’s historical reliance on the United States for industrial inputs and related supplies.
He warned, however, that such dependency presents vulnerabilities—not only for Venezuela but for the wider world—as recent global tensions have exposed.
To mitigate these risks, Pinto noted that Venezuela is actively cultivating alternative strategic partnerships with nations like China, Brazil, and Mexico.
He underlined the growing importance of diversified, multipolar supply systems, such as those promoted by BRICS.
Minister Butale reflected on Botswana’s transformation, stating: “Botswana was amongst the poorest countries in the world,” but it has managed to elevate itself to a middle-income economy through the extraction and trade of essential minerals, particularly diamonds.
He added, “When you buy a diamond in Botswana, you are not only buying a luxury product, you are enabling students to go up to PhD, as I have, you are enabling an old poor woman in a village, as to good health and good amenities,” illustrating the profound societal benefits of these resources.
Deputy Minister Ekinci brought attention to the broader global climate, noting that conflicts such as the Russian-Ukrainian war and wider geopolitical instabilities have turned access to raw materials into more than just a technical challenge. According to her, it has now become a critical issue of national strategy and security.
