U.S., Iran engage in "positive" discussions, plan further talks
(MENAFN) U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday, which the White House characterized as "very positive and constructive."
In a statement, the White House noted, "Special Envoy Witkoff underscored to Dr. Araghchi that he had instructions from President (Donald) Trump to resolve our two nations' differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible."
The statement continued, "These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," also mentioning that both parties intend to reconvene next Saturday.
Iranian media echoed the sentiment, labeling the discussions as "constructive" and indicating plans for further talks in the coming week.
This meeting was significant as it marked the first direct engagement between the United States and Iran since Trump took office again.
Trump has consistently asserted that Iran must swiftly negotiate a deal to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon, or it may face military action.
