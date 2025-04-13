403
Winds lash South Korea, causing damage, power cuts
(MENAFN) On Sunday, South Korea experienced fierce winds that led to considerable structural damage and widespread power outages, according to officials.
In Gyeonggi Province, where a wind advisory was in effect, gusts peaked at 22.9 meters per second earlier in the day.
In Suwon, situated south of Seoul, a signboard in a recreational area toppled onto parked vehicles, and a wall near Suwon Station collapsed onto a pedestrian walkway. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries from these events.
Other areas experienced more serious infrastructure issues. In the southeastern city of Ulsan, approximately 410 kilometers from Seoul, high winds tore the roof off an abandoned factory. The detached roofing struck a utility pole, triggering a power outage that impacted approximately 50 households.
Further north, in Uijeongbu, a broken tree branch fell onto a high-voltage power line, cutting electricity to more than 800 homes. Utility crews were dispatched to repair the damage and restore service.
As of Sunday evening, the Korea Meteorological Administration warned that strong winds were expected to persist across most parts of the country until midnight. On the southern island of Jeju, gusts between 20 to 25 meters per second were forecast to continue through Monday.
Officials have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid outdoor activities near unstable structures or trees as the extreme weather persists.
