Death Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Sumy Rises To 32, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people killed in the missile strike by Russian forces on the city of Sumy has risen to 32, including two children.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

“Sumy: as of 14:10, 32 people have died, including twi children. 84 people have been injured, 10 of them are children,” the statement reads.

Emergency rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike are still ongoing.

FM Sybiha urges partners to react strongly to Russian missile strike on

As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 13, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at the center of Sumy. Earlier, it had been reported that 24 people were killed and 84 injured.

Photo: SES of Ukraine