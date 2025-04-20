Britain Calls On Russia To Commit To Full Ceasefire In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Britain has urged Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, "not just a one-day pause”.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said this in its statement on Saturday, Ukrinform reports, referring to Reuters .

"Ukraine has committed to a full ceasefire. We urge Russia to do the same," a British foreign ministry spokesperson said.

He added that a pause would enable negotiations for a just and enduring peace.

"Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter.

However, on April 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia was merely attempting to create the illusion of a ceasefire while trying to make separate attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized that, as of the morning of April 20, Russian forces had carried out 59 attacks and five assault operations across multiple front-line areas.

