Honour Fire Huriya Outstanding New Dance And Spin
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Honour Wholeness, the pioneering wellness movement founded by visionary Qatari entrepreneur Joujou Al Fardan, proudly introduces Huriya at Honour Fire, a radiant new space devoted to the liberating energy of movement, now open in the heart of Qanat Quartier, The Pearl, Doha.
Inspired by the element of Fire, Huriya is a sanctuary for dynamic transformation-a place where discipline meets freedom and sweat becomes sacred. Through powerful spin and dance sessions, we are invited to move with intention, fuel their inner flame, and reconnect with their ability to alchemize emotion into empowerment.“We honour our freedom by setting energy in motion,” the Huriya philosophy states.“By creating heat in our bodies, we tap into our transformative power-fueling our discipline, confidence and ability to alchemize.”
At the core of Honour Fire is Cycledelic, a revolutionary indoor cycling experience that blends physical intensity with spiritual depth. Designed to engage body, mind, and soul, Cycledelic takes riders on an immersive journey of release, remembrance, reconnection, and rebirth.
Cycledelic is a complete journey-one that allows you to feel free from judgment, fully present in the moment, and deeply connected to those around you and your community. This experience inspires us to believe that movement heals-that the soul is nourished through motion. It reminds us that every cycle in our lives deserves to be honored, for it is through these moments that we grow and learn. We truly believe that the Joy of inhabiting our bodies arises when we believe in ourselves, when we create, and when we heal.
For over eight years, Honour Wholeness has remained devoted to nurturing the full spectrum of well-being-mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual. With each space representing one of the four natural elements, Air, Earth and now Fire – Huriya.
Huriya-it is a call to awaken, to sweat, to dance, to spin, and to remembrance. A space where energy flows freely, confidence is cultivated, and wholeness is ignited from the inside out.
