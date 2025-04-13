Libya: Advisory Committee Resumes Meetings Toward Finalizing Its Electoral Proposal

The Advisory Committee (AC) has resumed its discussions on the contentious issues in the current electoral framework with a view to developing a comprehensive proposal with options to support Libyan institutions deliver inclusive and credible national elections within a realistic and implementable timeframe.

The Committee aims to finalize its report this month, ensuring that the proposals are technically sound and politically viable.

The dedication and perseverance of the members of the Advisory Committee have been instrumental in navigating complex issues and working toward an electoral framework that can lead to successful national elections.

It is worth noting that the AC, established by UNSMIL in February in line with UNSC Resolution 2755, is tasked with reviewing the existing electoral framework and addressing key contentious issues within a short timeframe. It does not serve as a decision-making body or a dialogue forum.

