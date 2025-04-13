IPL 2025: CSK Aiming To Halt The Slide Against LSG In Lucknow

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 13 (IANS) The struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be hoping for a turn of fortunes when they play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

After losing five matches on the trot, CSK will be looking for their batter to do wonders to break their losing streak, while LSG will be aiming to extend their winning streak.

CSK are coming into the match under considerable pressure, having suffered five straight defeats, an unusual slump for the five-time IPL champions. The absence of consistent power-hitting in the middle-order has been a key concern, coupled with an overdependence on their top-order batters. For the first time in their IPL history, CSK have lost three consecutive matches at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The return of M.S. Dhoni to the captaincy, following Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, couldn't spark a turnaround in their previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. As they look to halt the slide, CSK will be eager to deliver a strong performance both with bat and ball.

LSG are brimming with confidence after they secured a comprehensive six-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans at their fortress. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram slammed match-winning half-centuries to guide LSG to their fourth victory in IPL 2025. LSG's batting lineup is well set, as Pooran is still the No. 1 in the orange cap chart, as he has gone past the 300-run mark after his 61 in 34 balls against Gujarat Titans. He is at 349 runs now. Mitchell Marsh, who didn't get a chance against GT since his daughter is unwell, remains in third spot with 265 runs.

Their bowlers Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shardul Thakur did well against GT's batting firepower. Thakur added two wickets to his kitty on Saturday, and that has brought him to No. 2 in the Purple Cap list with 11 wickets, just one behind the leader, Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings.

LSG are sitting third on the table with four wins in six games while CSK are rooted at the bottom after securing just one win in six outings. The two teams met five times in IPL history, with LSG holding an advantage in the head-to-head record, winning three of the five games while one match ended in no result.

When will the LSG vs CSK match take place?

The match will take place on Monday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the LSG vs CSK match take place?

The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Where will the live broadcast for the LSG vs CSK match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for the LSG vs CSK match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed