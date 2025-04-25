5 Detained For Illegally Cutting Trees In Khost
KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested five individuals on charges of illegally cutting trees in southeastern Khost province, according to the Ministry of Interior (MoI).
In a statement, the MoI reported that the arrests took place in the Tani district, where the suspects were attempting to transport the cut trees using three pick-up trucks.
The ministry added that following preliminary investigations, the detainees will be handed over to the judicial authorities.
