Russian Deputy PM Meets Iran's Oil Minister

2025-04-25 04:01:47
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met Thursday with Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, who is visiting Moscow for the 18th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.
The two sides discussed ways to implement the long-term comprehensive strategic agreement and joint plans, particularly in the fields of energy, transportation, and trade.
Novak stated that the volume of trade between Iran and Russia increased by about 13% in 2024.
The two sides expressed their willingness to continue working on joint projects to establish new land gas pipelines from Russia to Iran.

