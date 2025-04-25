403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Deputy PM Meets Iran's Oil Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met Thursday with Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, who is visiting Moscow for the 18th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.
The two sides discussed ways to implement the long-term comprehensive strategic agreement and joint plans, particularly in the fields of energy, transportation, and trade.
Novak stated that the volume of trade between Iran and Russia increased by about 13% in 2024.
The two sides expressed their willingness to continue working on joint projects to establish new land gas pipelines from Russia to Iran.
The two sides discussed ways to implement the long-term comprehensive strategic agreement and joint plans, particularly in the fields of energy, transportation, and trade.
Novak stated that the volume of trade between Iran and Russia increased by about 13% in 2024.
The two sides expressed their willingness to continue working on joint projects to establish new land gas pipelines from Russia to Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment