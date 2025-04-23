India, Saudi Arabia To Develop Undersea Cross-Border Power Grid

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Saudi Arabia are advancing plans for an electricity grid interconnection project that will transform energy relations between the two nations.

During a recent two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Modi confirmed to Arab News that feasibility studies are underway for an electricity grid interconnectivity initiative linking India with Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

The ambitious project involves connecting power grids via undersea cables traversing the Arabian Sea.

This infrastructure will enable electricity resource sharing and supply-demand balancing between the regions, potentially altering India's position from primarily a buyer of Saudi oil and liquefied petroleum gas to an energy exporter of green power and hydrogen.

In 2023, the two nations formalised their commitment by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for cooperation in electrical interconnection.

The agreement encompasses electricity exchange during peak demand periods and emergencies, joint project development, co-production of green hydrogen and renewable energy, and the establishment of secure supply chains for materials used in clean energy sectors.

The initiative represents the first offshore component of Prime Minister Modi's "One Sun, One World, One Grid" (OSOWOG) vision, which he proposed in 2018 during the inaugural Assembly of the International Solar Alliance.

OSOWOG envisions a globally interconnected grid designed to transfer renewable energy across international boundaries to achieve energy sustainability.

This cross-border grid expansion aims to integrate diverse renewable resources including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, which vary by geographical region.

By sharing these resources across interconnected grids, participating nations can better manage peak supply and demand periods, enhance grid stability, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Currently, India exchanges approximately 4,100 MW of electricity with neighboring countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

The OSOWOG concept operates on the principle that "the sun never sets," enabling continuous renewable energy generation across continents.

Cross-border electricity grid integration reduces investment costs by allowing interconnected systems to share backup resources, thereby lowering total reserve requirements.

India is also engaged in discussions with the UAE, Oman, Singapore, and Thailand regarding grid connectivity initiatives.

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India is planning the undersea interconnection with Middle Eastern countries at an estimated cost of up to Rs 40,000 crore (USD 4.7 billion).

The project involves establishing a "pulling station" near the Arabian Sea in Gujarat's Bhuj, which will connect with a similar station on the shores of the Middle East.

A high-voltage direct current cable with a capacity of up to 2,500 MW will be laid on the seabed, with completion expected to take approximately six years.

This ambitious project is technically challenging but carries significant economic implications as it will strengthen ties between the two economies.

(KNN Bureau)