Trump Says Ukraine Talks May Be Going Well, But There Is A Time 'To Put Up Or Shut Up'

Trump Says Ukraine Talks May Be Going Well, But There Is A Time 'To Put Up Or Shut Up'


2025-04-13 05:07:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine may be going OK, but "there's a point at which you just have to either put up or shut up."

Trump made the comment to reporters aboard Air Force One, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"I think Ukraine-Russia might be going OK, and you're going to be finding out pretty soon. There's a point at which you just have to either put up or shut up and we'll see what happens, but I think it's going fine," Trump said.

His comments came a day after he showed frustration with Russia and told it to "get moving" on reaching a deal.

Read also: Duda says Trump best chance for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

On Friday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Vladimir Putin about the search for a peace deal.

According to the Kremlin, in addition to discussing "various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement," a potential meeting between Putin and Trump was also on the table.

Photo: Sarah Silbiger / The New York Times

