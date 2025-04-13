Burma's Thingyan Festival And New Year 2025

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt support and best wishes to the people of Burma as you celebrate the Thingyan festival and Burma’s New Year.

Thingyan is a time to reflect on the past and look forward to a brighter future. This year, we are united amid the sorrow and devastation brought upon so many in the aftermath of the March 28 earthquake. The United States stands in solidarity with the people of Burma during this challenging time. We will continue to join with the international community in providing lifesaving humanitarian aid and supporting recovery efforts.

In the face of such hardship, the courage and generosity of Burma’s people shines even brighter. The spirit of Thingyan reminds us of the possibility of renewal and the hope for a better tomorrow. We remain committed to supporting those working to restore Burma’s path to democracy and will continue to collaborate on peace and security in the region.

May this Thingyan bring Burma’s people hope and strength in the new year.