Manufacturing content: Is Trump's tariffs policy about economic justice?

April 13, 2025 by Mark Allinson

President Donald Trump is once again placing American manufacturing at the center of his economic agenda, promising to bring back industrial jobs and rebuild the nation's productive base. His primary tool for doing so? Tariffs.

These duties on imported goods are designed to make foreign products more expensive, creating space for domestic producers to compete.

The idea is simple: if it costs more to buy a product from China or Germany, then producing it in Ohio or Michigan suddenly makes more economic sense.

But can tariffs really reverse decades of offshoring and deindustrialisation? Is the American manufacturing sector still capable of scaling up, or has the machinery of industry rusted too far?

Tariffs as a policy tool

Trump's latest round of proposed tariffs includes sweeping duties on Chinese imports – exceeding 100 percent on electric vehicles, solar panels, and semiconductors.

His administration argues that this will not only block unfair competition but also give American companies the breathing room they need to invest, expand, and hire.

Yet history offers mixed evidence. While tariffs can protect nascent industries, they can also raise costs for manufacturers who rely on imported parts, potentially leading to inflationary pressures and retaliatory tariffs from trade partners.

The giants of American manufacturing

Any serious plan to revive American industry must contend with the current giants of the sector. Here are 30 of the largest US-based manufacturing companies by market capitalization:

– Tech manufacturing (contracted globally)– Automotive and battery systems– Semiconductors– Industrial and consumer goods– Aerospace, energy, and healthcare– Heavy equipment and machinery– Automotive– Automotive– Aerospace and defense– Defense and aerospace systems– Aerospace and defense– Automation and controls– Medical devices– Consumer goods– Food and beverage manufacturing– Medical devices– Pharmaceuticals and biotech– Medical devices– Agricultural machinery– Defense manufacturing– Apparel (mostly offshore manufacturing)– Tobacco products– Home appliances– Consumer products– Industrial automation– Robotics and automation systems– Industrial and aerospace systems– Biotech manufacturing– Aluminum production– Chemicals and plastics

These companies represent a wide cross-section of American industry. But how many of them are truly focused on making things?

Financialisation and the hollowing out of industry

One criticism frequently leveled at US industry – particularly from Europe and Asia – is that American manufacturers have become more interested in stock prices and shareholder returns than in product quality or manufacturing scale.

This process, often called financialisation, sees companies using their profits not to invest in new factories or technologies, but to buy back shares, issue dividends, and engage in speculative finance.

It's a trend some say has gutted America's industrial core. Case in point: in the automotive sector, US carmakers like Ford and GM have been accused of falling behind in quality and innovation compared to their Asian and European rivals.

Critics argue that too much attention is paid to Wall Street – and not enough to shop floors or engineering labs.

Are any companies expanding?

Despite the challenges, there are signs that tariffs – or the anticipation of them – are beginning to shape business decisions.

American automakers may now see a window of opportunity to ramp up electric vehicle production domestically, particularly with Chinese EVs effectively locked out of the market.

Ford, for instance, has announced further investments in US-based battery plants. Tesla continues to expand its Gigafactory network.

Other manufacturers are scouting locations for new semiconductor facilities, encouraged not only by tariffs but by the bipartisan CHIPS Act.

However, many large manufacturers still hedge their bets – retaining offshore supply chains while investing cautiously at home.

Rethinking consumption: Do we really need all this stuff?

One rarely asked question amid the tariff debate is: do we actually need all the imported goods we consume?

Much of what pours in from abroad – especially from China – falls under the category of cheap, disposable, low-quality products. From toys to electronics and so-called“fast fashion”, a great deal ends up in landfills after a short life.

If tariffs reduce the availability of these products, might it not encourage a cultural shift toward less consumption and better quality?

That shift could open new space for smaller American manufacturers focused on durability and craftsmanship – not just price.

Could the US birth its own robotics giant?

In the automation space, America currently lags behind global leaders such as Fanuc (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Kuka (Germany/China), and Yaskawa (Japan).

Could high tariffs on imported robotics create an opening for a homegrown rival?

Possibly - but it's complicated. While some tech goods are exempt from recent duties, the broader protectionist climate may encourage reshoring and domestic development.

US firms like Rockwell Automation, Teradyne (Universal Robots), and Boston Dynamics are already playing major roles in robotics and AI-powered automation.

But to compete with Fanuc or ABB on scale and capability, a sustained national strategy may be needed – not just tariffs.

Protectionism worked for China – why not the US?

China spent decades shielding its industries, forcing foreign firms into joint ventures, and building its manufacturing might with strong state support.

Today, China is the world's factory. So why shouldn't America take a page from that playbook?

Tariffs alone won't be enough. If the US wants to rebuild its manufacturing base, it must invest in skills training, infrastructure, R&D, and automation – while maintaining strategic protectionism where needed.

But who will do the work?

There's a critical human dimension to this discussion. Manufacturing jobs are often described as the“3Ds” – dirty, dangerous, and dull.

With many Americans preferring white-collar or service jobs, and with welfare programs offering a safety net, there are real concerns about whether these roles can be filled.

Already, there are labor shortages in logistics and industrial sectors. If Trump's tariffs succeed in boosting manufacturing, will there be enough workers?

And can that happen without immigration, which the Trump administration has moved aggressively to restrict?

Rebuilding the middle class

At its heart, the manufacturing agenda is about economic justice. For decades, America's working class has seen wages stagnate, while capital flows increasingly toward the financial elite.

Rebuilding manufacturing could offer millions of good-paying jobs, revive industrial towns, and reverse the widening gulf between rich and poor.

But doing so will require more than tariffs. It demands long-term planning, industrial policy, and an honest national conversation about what kind of economy America wants.