Hot Weather, Strong Wind And High Seas Expected Today - Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be relatively hot to hot daytime with some clouds and slight dust, and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places daytime.
Offshore, it will see some clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea at North areas.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 08 - 20 KT, gusting to 26 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 07 - 17 KT, gusting to 23 KT at North areas.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 5 ft at North areas, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 7 ft at North areas.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will 5 - 10 km.
