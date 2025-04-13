Video: Men In UP Urinate On Wall Featuring Hindu Gods, Sparks Anger Online
The caption accompanying the video reads:“Pictures Of Hindu Deities Must Not Be Painted On Walls In India 🇮🇳 Nothing Can Stop People With 0 Civic Sense From Defecating In Open.” It also sarcastically questions whether the individuals are "blind" to the presence of the deities they are disrespecting.
Netizens have reacted strongly, tagging prominent leaders like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Amit Malviya, demanding accountability and immediate action. Many questioned the logic behind using religious imagery as a deterrent rather than investing in basic infrastructure such as public toilets.
“Why make our gods do guard duty? Let them stay in temples, not on public urinal walls,” wrote one user, echoing a sentiment shared by many. Another added,“Kindly take action to restore Hindu dignity.”
