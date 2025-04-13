FM Bayramov Stresses South Caucasus Peace Prospects At Antalya Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by President Ilham Aliyev, participated in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum for the fourth time this year. Our delegation, and I personally, have participated in all the forums. It is gratifying to witness the growing interest in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum every year. It is, of course, gratifying for us to observe that this event has become one of the most important platforms in the world, with the number of participants and the scope of the discussions increasing year by year. I believe that Azerbaijan participated here with the largest number of representatives after the Turkish delegation. In addition to our state representatives, our deputies, think tanks, experts, and the Azerbaijani media were also very widely represented.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed these views in an interview with Azerbaijani media in Antalya, according to Azernews.

Noting that our delegation also actively participated in various panel discussions held within the framework of the forum, the minister said: "In the panel dedicated to the South Caucasus, where we participated together with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Georgia, I provided the participants with fairly extensive information about the current state of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the agreement reached on the text of the draft agreement on interstate peace and normalization of relations, as well as Azerbaijan's expectations in this regard. At the panel, we first of all talked about the elimination of claims to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in the Armenian constitution, our expectations regarding the abolition of the Minsk Group, the development prospects in the South Caucasus in general, the positive role Azerbaijan has played in the region for many years, and the measures it has taken with other regional countries."

Speaking about his bilateral meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Jeyhun Bayramov said: "Our meeting was very important and comprehensive. With this meeting, we once again had the opportunity to discuss in detail the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey covering various areas, including within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). These exchanges of views were also held at a number of other important meetings."

The Minister said that the forum also included a panel discussion reflecting the processes taking place within the framework of the TDT, as well as expectations from the organization. Our country was represented in this panel by the President's Special Representative for Missions Elchin Amirbekov. The TDT is the most important organization for us. As our head of state said, this is our family organization. In this regard, the TDT is of particular importance to us. The next, informal Summit of the organization is planned to be held in Hungary soon. In the autumn of this year, an official TDT Summit is planned to be organized in Baku.