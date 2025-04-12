403
Thrilling Competitions Continue At Purebred Arabian Camel Festival 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fierce competition and captivating performances marked the twelfth day of the annual Purebred Arabian Camel Festival for the Sword of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
Held at the Al Shahaniya Racecourse, the day featured high-stakes races in the Hail and Zamoul categories, drawing 263 elite camels from across the GCC.
In the evening session, Saeed Jaber Abdullah Mohammed Al Harbi's Al Sayha stole the spotlight in the open Hail race, clocking the fastest time of the day at 12:23:60 minutes and securing the top prize of QR350,000. Close behind was Wajdan, owned by Saif Ali Rashid Suwailem Al Ketbi, with a time of 12:25:23, followed by Ghazlan, owned by Mansour Mohammed al-Khayarin, at 12:27:28.
The open Zamoul race was won by Walam, owned by Hamad Rashid Hamad Ghadir al-Ketbi, with a time of 12:35:33. Al Ketbi also clinched victory in the Omani Zamoul race with Al Zawari (12:44:09), while Saif Ali Rashid Suwailem al-Ketbi's Al Madamiya led the Omani Hail round at 12:25:11.
Earlier in the day, 512 camels competed in 16 fiercely contested races across the Hail and Zamoul production categories. Intibah, owned by Hamad Nahyan Salem al-Ameri, delivered the fastest time of the morning at 12:23:29, winning the first production race. In the Zamoul production round, Muhaidh, owned by Mohammed Saeed Obaid al-Mazrouei, took the title with a time of 12:49:53.
The Qatari-bred competitions also stood out, with Mowaq (Mohammed Khalid al-Attiyah) and Al Hamam (Abdullah Hamad al-Attiyah) taking top honors in the Hail and Zamoul races, respectively.
