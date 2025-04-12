Raleigh County, W.Va., Disaster Recovery Center Opens April 15
|
Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services
1224 Airport Road
Beaver WV 25813
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Homeowners and renters in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who sustained losses can apply for assistance in several ways:
-
Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
- Phone lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.
- In coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and officials in impacted counties, FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Center s (DRCs) in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming counties. At a center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application, and learn about other resources available. The DRCs located in the table below remain open. DRCs are open to all, including residents with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.
|Logan County Disaster Recovery Center
|Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Southern WV Community & Technical College
100 College Drive
Logan, WV 25601
Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed Sundays
|
Lifeline Princeton Church of God
250 Oakvale Road
Princeton, WV 24740
Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Closed April 26
|McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center
|McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center
|
Board of Education Office
900 Mount View High School Road
Welch, WV 24801
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Saturdays and Sundays
|
Bradshaw Town Hall
10002 Marshall Hwy
Bradshaw, WV 24817
Hours of operation:
Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Sundays
|Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center
|Raleigh County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Williamson Campus
1601 Armory Drive
Williamson, WV 25661
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed Sundays
|
|Wayne County Disaster Recovery Center
|Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Tolsia High School
1 Rebel Drive
Fort Gay, WV 25514
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Saturdays and Sundays
|
Wyoming Court House
24 Main Ave
Pineville, WV 24874
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.
FEMA assistance does not need to be repaid, but residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot cover expenses that have already been covered by other sources like insurance, crowdfunding, local or state programs, donations, or financial assistance from voluntary agencies.
For more information on West Virginia's disaster recovery, visit West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page.
