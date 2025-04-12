Russian FPV Drone Strikes Civilian Vehicle In Donetsk Region, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces targeted a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone near the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove in the Donetsk region on Saturday, injuring three people.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 12, 2025, at 15:00, the Russian army attacked a section of roadway near the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove in the Illinivka community using a strike FPV drone. The target was a civilian car carrying three individuals," the statement said.

As a result of the explosion, two men aged 49 and 55 and a 59-year-old woman sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and concussions. All received qualified medical care.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Donetsk region remains under constant Russian shelling. Almost daily, civilians are killed or injured, and homes, businesses, energy, gas, and other infrastructure are damaged. The Donetsk region has the longest frontline in Ukraine -- approximately 300 kilometers.

On Saturday, April 12, Russian drones once again attacked Kostiantynivka, damaging civilian infrastructure.