Shreekant Patil Conducts Training At MCED AMRUT Suryamitra In Nashik
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CE Shreekant Patil, Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and Mentor at Startup India, led a four-hour session for aspiring entrepreneurs at the AMRUT Suryamitra training workshop organized by the Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED). The session, held at Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic in Nashik, was aimed at equipping participants with essential knowledge on MSME setup, government schemes, and opportunities in the solar energy sector.
CE Shreekant Patil, who is also the Committee Chairman of NIMA and MACCIA, used his expertise to explain how aspiring entrepreneurs can set up and manage their own MSMEs. He focused on the Start-Up & Stand-Up India schemes and discussed the various support mechanisms available from the government for entrepreneurs. His insightful session offered a step-by-step approach to understanding these schemes, including the benefits and processes associated with each.
Additionally, Shreekant Patil shared insights of Startup India, Standup India, various government subsidy schemes for women, importance & process of udyoam registration, support mechanism for MSMEs, and how to set up MSME or small business.
The workshop was held from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM in the Switch Gear and Protection Lab of the Electrical Engineering Department at Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic. The session was highly interactive, with Patil answering numerous questions from the participants, ensuring their full satisfaction with the material presented. Many attendees expressed their gratitude for the practical insights and requested follow-up sessions to further explore the topics.
The AMRUT Suryamitra training program is a free residential initiative offered by MCED, running from March 28 to April 5, 2025. It aims to provide training in Solar PV installation, repairing, and maintenance, and is part of MCED's broader efforts to develop skilled human resources and foster entrepreneurship.
This session was a valuable opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in Nashik to gain deeper insights into government schemes and the renewable energy industry, laying the foundation for future business ventures.
