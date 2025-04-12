403
EU Calls On Israeli Occupation To Lift The Blockade On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 12 (KUNA) -- The European Union renewed on Saturday its call on the Israeli occupation to lift the blockade on Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to start flowing at large-scale into and throughout the Strip.
The EU reiterated in a press release its deep concern over reports of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which suggest that food supplies brought in during the ceasefire are running out.
The EU stressed that, in accordance with international humanitarian law, humanitarian aid must reach civilians in need.
The EU strongly condemned the killing of 15 humanitarian aid workers in Gaza on March 23 and called for accountability, emphasizing that "the death toll of civilians in Gaza is unacceptable."
The EU expressed its regret over the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that its priorities remain resuming the ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages, and restoring large-scale humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. (end)
arn
arn
