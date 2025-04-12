The Initiative For Swiss Sovereignty Was Unsuccessful
-
Français
fr
L'initiative pour la souveraineté de la Suisse n'a pas abouti
Original
Read more: L'initiative pour la souveraineté de la Suisse n'a pas about
The initiative committee on Friday announced on Platform that the sovereignty initiative (for the effective protection of constitutional rights) had not collected enough signatures.
+ How direct Swiss democracy works
The citizens' movement Friends of the Constitution, the anti-vax movement Mass-Voll and Aufrecht Schweiz are behind the text, along with the Pirate Party and members of parliament from the Swiss People's Party.
According to the initiators, the text aims to defend democracy, which has been“massively eroded in recent years”.
Their targets are the European Union and above all the World Health Organisation (WHO),“which are holding Switzerland in a stranglehold”.
The committee launched the initiative in October 2023 and had 18 months to collect 100,000 signatures.
Translated from French by DeepL/dsHow we work
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment