Donald Trump's Eldest Son Arrived In David At The Enrique Malek Airport On April 9Th -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Donald Trump Jr.'s airplane, the eldest son of the President of the United States, has been parked at the Enrique Malek International Airport since Wednesday, April 9. Donald Trump, Jr. has a twin-engine jet with the N818CA plate and traveled to the city of David from the city of West Palm Beach. Accordingly the plane left the West Palm Beach air terminal at 8:24 a.m. on Wednesday and arrived at David at 10:01 a.m. The plane of former President Ricardo Martinelli was also seen at the Enrique Malek David International Airport.
