Honouring A Visionary Legacy With Impactful Endeavours At Manav Rachna

Faridabad, Haryana, India Each year, the birth anniversary of Dr. O.P. Bhalla, the visionary Founder of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), transforms into a deeply symbolic and spirited occasion. It is more than a tribute-it is a reaffirmation of the ideals that continue to shape minds, stir innovation, and spark positive societal change. April at Manav Rachna isn't just the start of a new academic season; it marks a renewed commitment to purpose. The campus pulses with energy-Founder's Day becomes a focal point around which a multitude of activities unfold, from landmark events to new beginnings. It's also the month that heralds the main edition of the Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test, the gateway for aspiring students to join this vibrant academic community.

Honouring the ideals of Dr. O.P. Bhalla

INNOSKILL 2025: Innovation for a Sustainable Tomorrow

At the heart of this celebration was INNOSKILL 2025, Manav Rachna's annual technical fest, held in revered memory of the Founder. This two-day extravaganza brought together over 3,000 participants, including high school students, in a spirited celebration of ideas, intellect, and imagination.

Spirit of corporate cricket at its best

Themed around Sustainability, the event invited young minds to ideate, innovate, and engineer solutions aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With 45 events across eight dynamic verticals-ranging from Engineering Drift and Culinary Challenges to Legal Reasoning and Green Business Pitches-Innoskill proved to be a powerful platform for real-world learning.

A standout was the cybercrime awareness workshop-cum-competition conducted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, which brilliantly bridged social relevance with technological innovation. Industry support from BIRAC, Birla Opus Paints, Nexus Power Systems, and others further amplified the impact, showcasing Manav Rachna's deep-rooted industry-academia linkages.

Justice R.C. Lahoti Memorial Moot: A Legacy in Legal Learning

Legal minds took centre stage at the 2nd Justice R.C. Lahoti Memorial Moot Court Competition, hosted by Manav Rachna University (MRU). Drawing participation from 24 premier law schools, the competition delved into contemporary legal challenges-deepfakes, AI ethics, and intellectual property law.

Judged by eminent justices including Justice Gita Mittal, Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, and Justice Anjana Mishra, the moot proved intellectually rigorous and profoundly relevant. The final round saw Bennett University emerge victorious over Asian Law College, clinching the trophy, a ₹51,000 cash prize, and a prestigious SCC Online subscription.

The valedictory ceremony, graced by Justice Navin Sinha and Justice S.N. Dhingra, underscored the role of law as a dynamic force for justice and transformation, while inspiring students with reflections on ethics, lifelong learning, and professional purpose.

Cricket, Camaraderie, and Corporate Spirit

In a powerful display of athleticism and enterprise, the 18th Manav Rachna Corporate Cricket Challenge 2025 saw participation from 20 corporate giants, including TCS, Honda Cars, and Spark Minda. Over weeks of exciting matches, TCS took home the winner's title, while Spark Minda was honoured for fair play.

Graced by Mr. Vikram Singh, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad, alongside institutional leaders including Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI); Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI; Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies; Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna University and Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, MREI, the event highlighted Manav Rachna's belief in building leadership through sport-where teamwork, resilience, and strategy converge.

Reunions with Purpose: The Alumni Sports League

Adding emotional depth and intergenerational connection, the Alumni Sports League 2025 brought together graduates from across 15 batches for matches in cricket, basketball, volleyball, and badminton. But beyond the game, the event was about rekindling bonds, building mentorship, and reigniting the pride of belonging.

The newly introduced Alumni Connect Zone served as a vibrant hub for networking, student interactions, and collaborative opportunities-demonstrating how Manav Rachna nurtures relationships that last well beyond graduation.

Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test (MRNAT) 2025: Spanning Cities, Opening Doors

This year, the Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test (MRNAT) 2025 is scheduled for 20th April 2025, offering aspiring students the opportunity to showcase their potential and join one of India's most future-forward educational ecosystems. The exam will be conducted at multiple centres across the country, ensuring accessibility. Interested candidates may appear for the exam in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A Legacy that Breathes through Action

Together, these initiatives don't just commemorate a birth anniversary-they bring to life the ethos of Dr. O.P. Bhalla: a man who believed that education must not only develop skill but also shape character. From engineering innovations and legal excellence to corporate sportsmanship and alumni bonding, Founder's Day 2025 was a mosaic of knowledge, community, and impact. At Manav Rachna, the Founder's legacy is not remembered in silence; it is honoured in motion.