2025 Data Disclosure Regulation Enhances ICT Innovation, Investment-JCC

Amman, April 12 (Petra) – 2025 Data Disclosure Regulation is an "important" step to enhance protection of the personal data of citizens and residents in the Kingdom, Representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Haitham Rawajbeh, said.The regulation, which was recently approved by the Council of Ministers, aims to protect citizens' data and prevent its misuse, mainly for advertising purposes or in the form of intrusive messages that violate their privacy to identify and benefit from consumption patterns.Under the move, the government seeks to adhere to international standards in personal data protection area, enhance Jordan's ranking in international indicators, which is a pillar of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).In a statement on Saturday, Rawajbeh noted the importance of the measure lies in its "clear" definition of the individuals and entities mandated to access personal data and the relevant conditions for this purpose.The system, he stated, "strictly" bans use of personal data for commercial or promotional purposes without the explicit consent of the concerned individuals.Therefore, he affirmed this step enhances "transparency and accountability" for using data and barring their exploitation in ways that clash with individual rights.Additionally, he remarked the system aligns with EMV and provides a "clear" legal environment that encourages local and foreign companies to invest in Jordan's data and digital services.Rawajbeh indicated that existence of an integrated data protection system contributes to improving Jordan's business environment and attracting investment.The system, he said, is in line with international standards in personal data protection field and confirms Jordan's commitment to implementing the "best" practices for this purpose, which contributes to raising the Kingdom's ranking in international indicators in this context.Rawajbeh underlined the step would also contribute to enhancing confidence in the e-government services, boosting citizens' ability to access e-government services "securely," and achieving digital transformation with the "highest standards of security."As per the system, he noted protection of individual rights will be secured, while simultaneously providing an environment that stimulates innovation and growth in the information technology sector.JCC will partner with all stakeholders to facilitate digital transformation process, ensure the new system's "effective and secure" implementation, and enhance Jordan's reputation as a "leading" regional center in information technology and data protection, he affirmed.The system, he noted, represents a step toward Jordan's compliance with global data protection standards, mainly EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).Rawajbeh expected this effort would contribute to improving Jordan's ranking in international indicators, primarily Digital Readiness Index and the Global Innovation Index, attract foreign investment, and strengthen the Kingdom's position as a data and cloud services "hub."