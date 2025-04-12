Jordan Expresses Condolences Over Building Collapse Victims In Dominican Republic

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the Dominican Republic over the victims of a tragic building roof collapse in the capital, Santo Domingo, which resulted in hundreds of casualties and injuries.The Ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, conveyed the Kingdom's heartfelt solidarity with the government and people of the Dominican Republic in this painful incident. He extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.