Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Dies in F-16 Mission
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Saturday that a 26-year-old military aviator lost his life while carrying out a combat operation involving an F-16 jet, offering sympathies to the relatives and fellow service members of Capt. Pavlo Ivanov.
Zelenskyy mentioned that the armed forces are examining every detail related to the incident.
“Our F-16s, Mirages, MiGs, and the entire combat aviation are heroically executing military missions to defend our state and support ground operations,” Zelenskyy stated.
He noted that Ukraine’s Air Force remains crucial in shielding the nation from ongoing missile and drone strikes by Russia.
“We are proud of our warriors,” he added, concluding his words by saying: “Glory to Ukraine!”
The exact location and specific details of Ivanov’s passing have not been disclosed yet.
