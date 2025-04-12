Texas Hold'em Revolution: Mlpoker Emerges As Premier Online Poker Destination In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MLPoker announces the launch of AI-powered matchmaking, blockchain hand verification, and mobile-first features, setting a new standard for Texas Hold'em in 2025







MLPoker Image



LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global poker community celebrates record-breaking participation in the 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP), a new digital powerhouse is transforming online card gaming. MLPoker has rapidly ascended as the go-to platform for Texas Hold'em enthusiasts, combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled player rewards.

Next-Generation Poker Experience

Unlike traditional online poker rooms, MLPoker leverages AI-powered matchmaking to ensure balanced competition across its 15,000+ daily cash games and tournaments. The platform's recent integration of Web3 technology enables seamless cryptocurrency transactions, attracting a 67% surge in international players since January 2023.

In response to growing industry concerns about fair play, MLPoker recently implemented blockchain-based hand history verification. This groundbreaking system, certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), allows players to audit 100% of dealt hands – an industry first for Texas Hold'em platforms.







Image by Gensan Poker and Sports Club, Inc

Mobile-First Innovation

Recognizing the 89% year-over-year growth in mobile poker, MLPoker launched its Android/iOS app featuring:





Augmented Reality tables with customizable avatars



Real-time hand odds calculator

Multi-table touchscreen optimization for 6-max play

New Player Incentives

First-time users at MLPoker receive :



Sign up for free and get $10200% matched deposit bonus up to $2,000Free entry to $10K New Player Freeroll (weekly)Personalized coaching from platform pros

Industry analyst Mark Thompson notes: "The MLPoker model represents poker's evolution – merging competitive integrity with social gaming elements that retain casual players."

As live poker rooms report declining attendance, MLPoker's traffic grew 214% in Q2 2025, positioning it among PokerScout's top 5 global poker networks. With its RNG certification pending from eCOGRA and planned VR integration, the platform continues redefining Texas Hold'em for the digital age.

Media Contact:

Ella May

Gensan Poker and Sports Club, Inc

...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



