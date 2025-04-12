Actor Shanthanu Tells CSK Fans: Let’S Stand With The Team When They Need Us The Most

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Shanthanu has come out strongly in defence of the Chennai Super Kings, a day after the team suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders in this edition of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The defeat left fans of the five-time champions, who are deeply loyal, badly hurt.

Looking to cheer fans up and asking people to refrain from expressing negativity, actor Shanthanu, who is an avid supporter of CSK, took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the criticism the team had come in for.

He wrote,“#CSK is an emotion... Everyone has bad days, bad matches, even a bad tournament...,but a team which made our childhood memorable, they don't deserve this negativity and hate. Yes, they probably had their worst defeat yesterday but let's stand with them when they need us the most. Indha IPL Illana nextu (If not this IPL, there is a next).Jeikravanuku mattum kai thattravan naduvule, Namma Boys jeikradhuku Konjam encourage pannalamey... (Among those who clap only for those who win, why can't we encourage our boys to win.) If not us who else do they have? #CskForever @ChennaiIPL #ipl”

Earlier, actor Vishnu Vishal, who is a cricketer himself, was among those who had expressed disappointment over the decision of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to come low down the batting order when Chennai Super Kings needed him the most.

The actor, who usually refrained from criticising sportspersons or teams, made an exception on Friday when the Chennai Super Kings performed poorly against the visitors on their home ground in Chepauk.

Vishnu Vishal, without taking names, raised questions, which obviously were for the CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A deeply disappointed Vishnu Vishal wrote,“I refrained and refrained and refrained being a cricketer myself... I didn't wanna come to conclusions too soon...But this is atrocious... Why come so lower down the order...Is any sport played not to win? It's just like visiting a circus now... NO INDIVIDUAL IS BIGGER THAN THE SPORT.”