Centre Appoints Justice Arun Palli As CJ Of J&K And Ladakh High Court

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday cleared the appointment of Justice Arun Palli as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Arun Palli, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, to be the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, had recommended to the Centre that Justice Palli be appointed as Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh High Court.“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 4th April, 2025, has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Arun Palli, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

After Chief Justice Tashi Rabastan retired on April 9, the Centre on Wednesday issued a notification appointing Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Acting Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. "In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, to perform the duties of office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 10.04.2025 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Tashi Rabastan, Chief Justice, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on 09.04.2025," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Palli, the senior-most judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was elevated to the Bench in December 2013. He was appointed Additional Advocate General for Punjab on September 1, 2004, a position he held until March 2007. He was designated as a Senior Advocate on April 26, 2007.

After completing the Bachelor of Laws from Chandigarh's Panjab University, he commenced his legal practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court across diverse areas of law, including civil, criminal, constitutional, revenue, industrial, and labour law. He also appeared before the Supreme Court and, Delhi High Court and argued several important matters in the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Palli has also been serving as Executive Chairman of Haryana State Legal Service Authority since May 31, 2023, and was nominated as a Member of the Governing Body of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in October 2023, for a tenure of two years. His father, a Senior Advocate, served on the Bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, retiring in 1998. Justice Palli's great-grandfather, Lachchman Dass Palli and grandfather Lajpat Rai Palli were esteemed lawyers of the Patiala District Bar.