‘Stay Calm, Avoid Protests’: Maulana Sajid Rashidi To Muslims On Waqf Act

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Maulana Sajid Rashidi, President of the All India Imam Association (AIIA), on Saturday appealed to Muslims across the country not to protest against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, emphasising the importance of peace and education over unrest.

Talking to IANS, Maulana Sajid Rashidi said that the Waqf Bill has now become law.“I don't find anything in it that warrants taking to the streets. Yes, there are individuals who seem to want riots in the country, like Asaduddin Owaisi. His statements suggest that Muslims should rise and protest, warning of conspiracies to take away mosques. This kind of rhetoric, in my opinion, is aimed at inciting communal unrest,” he said.

He alleged that Owaisi's thinking is that there should be unrest in the country so that he can emerge as 'Jinnah' and form another country.

He further criticised leaders and organisations he believes are provoking unrest for personal or political gain.

“Some of these people who are protesting have vast properties. Be it Owaisi in Hyderabad or members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board with land holdings in Rajasthan and Delhi – they are not representing the common Muslim. They are exploiting the situation for their benefit,” he said.

Maulana Rashidi expressed concern over the recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, where protests turned violent, leading to arson and destruction of public property.

“Crowds are difficult to control once they are on the streets. We've seen what can happen - vehicles are burned, people get hurt, and chaos ensues. Protesting is a constitutional right, but it must be done peacefully. Taking to the streets only risks painting Muslims as troublemakers once again,” he added.

He further urged Muslims to shift focus toward progress and education.

“This is not the time to get arrested or invite trouble. Instead, we should concentrate on education, business, and national development. Other communities don't take to the streets every time they disagree with a government decision. Why should only Muslims be pushed to do so?” he asked.

Reaffirming his support for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Maulana Rashidi said:“I supported the Act then, and I support it now. Why should Muslims oppose it just because someone tells us to? We are citizens of this country and have contributed immensely to its freedom. Over 37,000 Muslims are named in the records of revolutionaries at the National Museum. Why should we be labeled as stone-pelters or terrorists?”

He further reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent statement that the Waqf Act would not be implemented in the state.

“No Chief Minister or individual has the authority to reject a law passed by Parliament and signed by the President. Such defiance is unconstitutional and amounts to treason. These are just vote-bank politics aimed at inciting Muslims. The Opposition is playing a dangerous game by trying to bring Muslims onto the streets.”

Maulana Rashidi concluded by appealing for introspection within the community.

“Why is the Opposition asking Muslims to protest? Have you seen any party saying, 'Let Hindus join us on the streets too'? No. They just want Muslims to protest, and we end up paying the price. The Constitution does not allow selective implementation of laws. Muslims must think wisely, stay calm, and look at the bigger picture,” he said.

He further advised the community to reassess its political choices.

“For 60 years, Muslims supported Congress and other parties, yet we still feel marginalised. Why not give the BJP a chance for five years? If it doesn't work, we can make another choice," he concluded.